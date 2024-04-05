Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Raid, Prevent Thousands from Attending Last Friday Sermon of Ramadan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces attacked hundreds of worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque following the dawn prayer, launching tear gas canisters and arresting at least five.

A Palestinian man has been shot and killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank, whilst thousands of Muslim worshippers were prevented from entering Jerusalem to attend the last Friday sermon and prayer of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces also attacked hundreds of worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque following the dawn prayer, launching tear gas canisters and arresting at least five, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

The Israeli military stormed the Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem in the early hours of Friday, cordoning off the area.

While reconnaissance aircraft hovered overhead, soldiers besieged a house in the camp, sparking intense confrontations.

Sniper Fire

A young man, Sa’ed Abu Alawiya, was fatally shot by an Israeli sniper in the Jabal al-Nasr area of the camp, reported WAFA, citing confirmation from the local Thabet Thabet Government Hospital.

Two other young men were arrested in the camp.

A special military unit also infiltrated the Thanabeh suburb east of Tulkarm, where they raided the home of the al-Sabarini family and interrogated the residents, said WAFA.

In another raid, an Israeli military unit broke into the Artah suburb south of the city, raiding the home of the Attanib family. One young Palestinian, Luay Attanib, was arrested.

Worshippers Turned Back

In Jerusalem, several young Palestinian men were stopped and their identities scrutinized at the entrances to the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, with many of them prevented from entering for the Friday sermon, the report said.

The Israeli forces also stopped and turned back dozens of elderly worshippers at the Qalandiya and Bethlehem checkpoints, who were intending to attend the prayers, claiming lack of the required permits that would allow them entry.

There were reports of confrontations between Israeli policemen and worshippers who were heading to pray, particularly in the Bab al-Asbat area in the Old City of Jerusalem, reported WAFA.

Three young Palestinian men were arrested, the report said.

Teargas Fired

Ahead of the last Friday of Ramadan, Israeli police announced the deployment of 3,600 officers in East Jerusalem, amid expectations of tens of thousands of worshippers flocking to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Thousands of worshippers gathered after the dawn prayer and chanted slogans condemning the Israeli aggression on Gaza, said WAFA.

Israeli forces subsequently fired teargas at the crowd, through the use of a drone and attacked worshippers.

At least five young worshippers were arrested, as they exited the mosque compound.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, more than 65,000 worshipers performed the last Friday dawn prayer of Ramadan within the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said WAFA.

More Raids

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, two Palestinians were injured, one seriously, following an Israeli raid on the town of Kafr Ra’i, south of Jenin on Thursday evening.

WAFA cites sources at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as saying that Shams Abdel Qader Melhem, 19, was shot with live ammunition in the back during the raid, WAFA reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Another young man was injured by Israeli gunfire in the foot during the raid.

Israeli forces also raided several homes in the town of Fahma, south of Jenin, arresting at least three Palestinians.

Also on Thursday evening, three Palestinian children were injured as a result of an assault by Israeli forces on the town of Beit Ummar, located north of Hebron (Al Khalil) in the south of the occupied West Bank.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces stormed the Dahr neighborhood, on the outskirts of the town, amidst gunfire and the use of tear gas and stun grenades against the residents.

The forces raided several homes in the neighborhood, where they assaulted Ayham Ziyad Awad (15), his brother Ibrahim (13), as well as their cousin Muhammad Issam Awad (13), beating them with the butts of their rifles.

The three sustained bruises and contusions, and were treated by local paramedics, said WAFA.

