Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen near Bethlehem

October 15, 2021
Amjad Abu Sultan, 16, was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Thursday night by the Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli raid of Beit Jala town, in the occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that clashes broke out between local residents and the Israeli occupation forces in Bir Ouna neighborhood, on the outskirts of Beit Jala, during which a Palestinian was shot dead and another one arrested by the Israeli forces.

The Palestinian killed by the Israeli occupation forces was later identified as 16-year-old Amjad Abu Sultan, according to Al Mayadeen website.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

