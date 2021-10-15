Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen near Bethlehem

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Thursday night by the Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli raid of Beit Jala town, in the occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and detained another in Bethlehem. — Ahmed Shameya 🇵🇸 (@Ahmedwsh95) October 14, 2021

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that clashes broke out between local residents and the Israeli occupation forces in Bir Ouna neighborhood, on the outskirts of Beit Jala, during which a Palestinian was shot dead and another one arrested by the Israeli forces.

The Palestinian killed by the Israeli occupation forces was later identified as 16-year-old Amjad Abu Sultan, according to Al Mayadeen website.

