Amnesty Urges Israel to Release Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Walid Daqqa

Last year, Walid Daqqa was diagnosed with a malignant stage of Myelofibrosis – a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

The international rights group, Amnesty International issued a statement urging the Israeli authorities to release Walid Daqqa, a terminally ill Palestinian prisoner, so that he may access specialist medical care and spend his remaining time with his family, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“Walid Daqqa, 62, suffers from chronic lung disease and bone marrow cancer, and the clinic at Israel’s Ayalon Prison is ill-equipped to deal with his conditions,” the statement read.

It added,

“Following his cancer diagnosis last year, the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) denied Walid Daqqa access to a potentially life-saving bone marrow transplant by refusing to transfer him to a civilian hospital”.

”Walid Daqqa’s case illustrates the Israeli justice system’s cruelty towards Palestinians, including those who are seriously ill or dying,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

“Denying prisoners access to adequate medical care violates international standards on the treatment of detainees and may constitute torture. Israeli authorities must release Walid Daqqa on humanitarian grounds as soon as possible and ensure that he is provided with the medical care he urgently needs.”

Daqqa, 60, is a Palestinian writer and activist, who has been imprisoned by Israel since 1986 on allegations of killing an Israeli occupation soldier.

Last year, Daqqa was diagnosed with a malignant stage of Myelofibrosis – a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

On June 26, a special parole board rejected Walid Daqqa’s request for early release on the grounds of his illness.

On August 7, the Israeli Lod District Court rejected his petition against the parole board’s decision.

(WAFA, PC)