Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Qalqiliya

March 10, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Amir Mamoun Odeh, 16, was killed by Israeli forces in Qalqiliya. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the town of Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Amir Mamoun Odeh, 16, was shot in the chest by the Israeli army.

Odeh was critically wounded at the northern entrance to the city. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

According to numbers published by the Ministry of Health, Israeli occupation forces have killed 80 Palestinians, including 15 children, since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*