Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager, Injure Another in Jenin (VIDEO)

May 21, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Amjad Fayed, 17, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was killed and another one injured early Saturday morning by Israeli forces during an army raid of the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Amjad Fayed, 17, was killed and an 18-years-old Palestinian teenager was seriously injured during the Israeli raid.

An Israeli military force stormed Haifa Street in Jenin sparking confrontations with residents during which Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the Palestinians, killing one and injuring another, who was reported in critical condition at a local hospital.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

