Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager, Injure Another in Jenin (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager was killed and another one injured early Saturday morning by Israeli forces during an army raid of the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

#Palestinians bid farewell to Amjad Fayed, 17, who was killed by the #Israeli forces in #Jenin camp this morning. (Video: Mohammed Ateeq) pic.twitter.com/TrRYNrZAcI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Amjad Fayed, 17, was killed and an 18-years-old Palestinian teenager was seriously injured during the Israeli raid.

Israeli occupation forces killed this 17-year-old boy, Amjad al-Fayyed, shooting him twelve times early this morning in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/ZftV4XVwoy — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) May 21, 2022

An Israeli military force stormed Haifa Street in Jenin sparking confrontations with residents during which Israeli soldiers fired live bullets at the Palestinians, killing one and injuring another, who was reported in critical condition at a local hospital.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)