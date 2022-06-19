Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker near Qalqilia

A Palestinian worker was killed by the Israeli occupation forces on Sunday near the Israeli apartheid wall, to the south of Qalqilia, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, 53, a resident of Nablus, was on his way to his workplace inside Israel when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire, killing him instantly.

Israeli occupation forces shoot dead 52 year-old Palestinian man Nabil Ahmad Ghanem near the Jaljulia gate barrier crossing in Qalqilya. He's a father of four children. pic.twitter.com/29vdanQPgN — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) June 19, 2022

WAFA correspondent reported that Ghanem’s body was taken by the soldiers and is currently withheld at an Israeli hospital in Kefar Saba.

Earlier today, a Palestinian worker was injured by Israeli gunfire and another one sustained fractures after being chased by Israeli occupation soldiers near the Israeli apartheid wall, west of the town of Tarqumia, in the occupied West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

This morning, killed on his way to work. This is 52 year-old Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, he was killed this morning near the Jaljulia gate in Qalqilya, northern occupied West Bank. He is from Nablus, and a father of four children. Murdered by 🇮🇱armed forces of the Israeli Occupation. pic.twitter.com/Ml2uYn7bXM — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) June 19, 2022

Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank usually opt for alternative routes to avoid overcrowding at major Israeli checkpoints in their daily journey to their workplaces. Israeli soldiers often attack them whenever they cross the Israeli apartheid wall.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)