Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Worker near Qalqilia

June 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, 53, was killed by Israeli forces on his way to work. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian worker was killed by the Israeli occupation forces on Sunday near the Israeli apartheid wall, to the south of Qalqilia, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, 53, a resident of Nablus, was on his way to his workplace inside Israel when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire, killing him instantly.

WAFA correspondent reported that Ghanem’s body was taken by the soldiers and is currently withheld at an Israeli hospital in Kefar Saba.

Earlier today, a Palestinian worker was injured by Israeli gunfire and another one sustained fractures after being chased by Israeli occupation soldiers near the Israeli apartheid wall, west of the town of Tarqumia, in the occupied West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank usually opt for alternative routes to avoid overcrowding at major Israeli checkpoints in their daily journey to their workplaces. Israeli soldiers often attack them whenever they cross the Israeli apartheid wall.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*