Israeli Forces Detain, Injure Palestinians in Raids across Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Ramallah

A Palestinian man was wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Tuesday, while two others were detained near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, a Palestinian was injured by a rubber-coated bullet in the foot during an Israeli military raid in the Al-Masayef neighborhood in Ramallah.

Israeli forces reportedly detained Palestinian youth Majd Al-Barghouti after raiding his house.

They also surrounded Al-Isra Mosque and prevented worshippers from leaving.

Israeli occupation forces also detained Amir Elias Sayej, 27, from the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, and seized his vehicle.

Hebron

Illegal Jewish settlers assaulted on Monday evening Palestinian worshippers with pepper spray at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Al-Khalil, Hebron.

WAFA reported that a group of Israeli settlers, escorted by occupation forces, sprayed pepper gas on worshippers inside the mosque during the evening prayer, causing several individuals to suffer from respiratory suffocation and burns.

Israeli soldier throws a tear gas grenade inside a shop near Hebron. pic.twitter.com/IbKPBon3ev — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2023

Aqraba – Nablus

Israeli occupation forces blew up the family home of prisoner Osama Bani Fadl in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus, at dawn on Tuesday.

Israeli forces stormed the town late at night and surrounded the family home of prisoner Osama Bani Fadl in the Diriyah neighborhood, before blowing it up.

Israeli soldiers carried out an arrest campaign and field investigation in the town of Aqraba, targeting a number of youths.

According to WAFA, they detained Obaida Aws Bani Fadl and Alaa Saud Taha, after raiding their house in the town.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and occupation soldiers at the site.

Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades and gas bombs, causing 14 cases of suffocation, while the army prevented ambulances from providing treatment to the injured.

Israeli occupation forces blew up the home of Palestinian prisoner Osama Bani Fadel in Aqraba, near Nablus. pic.twitter.com/1kgSbvftAT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2023

Nablus

Two young Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition on Monday evening during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in the village of Tell, located to the southwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams transported a 21-year-old young man to the hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, inflicted by Israeli gunfire.

Another young man received on-site treatment for injuries caused by bullet fragments in the leg.

An Israeli military force had earlier broken into the village of Tell from multiple directions, conducting raids and searches of several homes belonging to local residents.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces stormed the neighboring villages of Burin and Einabus, firing toxic gas canisters towards civilians, resulting in several individuals suffering from suffocation due to teargas inhalation.

(PC, WAFA)