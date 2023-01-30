Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in Hebron

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces near the Ibrahimi Mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 26-year-old Nassim Abu Fouda succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

According to official Palestinan sources, Israeli forces, stationed at the military checkpoint 160, south of the mosque, fired live bullets toward Abu Fouda’s vehicle.

Abu Fouda was taken to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical.

The Palestinian MoH said in a statement that this month has been the bloodiest since 2015 in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces killed 35 Palestinians, including 8 children and an elderly woman.

