Palestinian Mourn 13-Year-Old Child Killed by Israeli Forces near Nablus (VIDEO)

The funeral of 13-year-old Mohammad Da'das, killed by Israeli forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Shebab news agency)

Hundreds of Palestinians on Saturday mourned the killing of Mohammad Da’das, 13, who was shot by the Israeli forces in Deir al-Hatab, near the West Bank city of Nablus, the New Arab reported, adding that the mourners carried Palestinian flags and banners with slogans highlighting “Israeli crimes”.

Da’das’ father and relatives called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its crimes against the Palestinian people.

On Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the death of Da’das from a live bullet wound to the abdomen following violence in the village of Deir al-Hatab.

Palestinian security sources told The New Arab that the Israeli army wounded at least 25 Palestinians in clashes that erupted in various places in the West Bank on Friday.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh described Da’das’ killing as a “heinous crime.” In a press statement received by TNA, Ishtaye called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn Israel’s “crimes and practices against the Palestinian people”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

