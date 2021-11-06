Palestinian Mourn 13-Year-Old Child Killed by Israeli Forces near Nablus (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Palestinians on Saturday mourned the killing of Mohammad Da’das, 13, who was shot by the Israeli forces in Deir al-Hatab, near the West Bank city of Nablus, the New Arab reported, adding that the mourners carried Palestinian flags and banners with slogans highlighting “Israeli crimes”.

Da’das’ father and relatives called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its crimes against the Palestinian people.

Mourners carry the body of child Mohammad Da'das (13) during his funeral in Askar refugee camp in Nablus city.#Israelicrimes#freepalestine The child was killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Deir Al Hatab village yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GnkVxgBfnu — gaza post News (@gazaapost) November 6, 2021

On Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced the death of Da’das from a live bullet wound to the abdomen following violence in the village of Deir al-Hatab.

Palestinian security sources told The New Arab that the Israeli army wounded at least 25 Palestinians in clashes that erupted in various places in the West Bank on Friday.

I just came back home from Mohammad Da’das’s funeral. He was still a child, thirteen years old, carried for nine long and heavy months by his mom and raised for years by his beloved parents. In the blink of an eye, he was gone. Brutally murdered by an Israeli soldier. pic.twitter.com/ZTNQB78Ysa — Sakir Khader (@sakirkhader) November 6, 2021

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh described Da’das’ killing as a “heinous crime.” In a press statement received by TNA, Ishtaye called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn Israel’s “crimes and practices against the Palestinian people”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)