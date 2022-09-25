Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Nablus

Sa’ed al-Kuni was killed by Israeli forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man was killed and three others wounded Saturday night in an Israeli army raid on Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Sa’ed al-Kuni was shot dead by an undercover Israeli force that broke into the neighborhood of Al-Taawon in Nablus, according to security sources.

At least three Palestinians were injured in the Israeli raid and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Another two Palestinians were also arrested during the Israeli raid in the nearby Masaken neighborhood in Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 140 Palestinians and injured many more in the occupied territories since the beginning of the year.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

