Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Nablus

A young Palestinian man was killed and three others wounded Saturday night in an Israeli army raid on Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Sa’ed al-Kuni was shot dead by an undercover Israeli force that broke into the neighborhood of Al-Taawon in Nablus, according to security sources.

At least three Palestinians were injured in the Israeli raid and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A general strike is observed in Nablus city today to mourn the Palestinian youth Sa'ed al-Kuni who was killed by Israeli occupation forces during their raid of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/T28hdRXVQC — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) September 25, 2022

Another two Palestinians were also arrested during the Israeli raid in the nearby Masaken neighborhood in Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 140 Palestinians and injured many more in the occupied territories since the beginning of the year.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)