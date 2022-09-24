A wheelchair-bound man and a cancer patient were among six Palestinians detained by Israeli occupation forces during raids in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers detained Ayman Abu Shehadeh, who relies on a wheelchair to move around, after raiding his family home in the village of Burin, near Nablus.

Israeli soldiers also arrested 20-year-old Asef Rifai, 20, during a raid at his family home, in the town of Kufr Ein, near Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Rifai is diagnosed with cancer in the colon and lymph nodes.

