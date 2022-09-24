Israeli Forces Arrest Six Palestinians, Including Wheelchair-bound, Cancer Patient

September 24, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers blindfolding and arresting a young Palestinian man. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

A wheelchair-bound man and a cancer patient were among six Palestinians detained by Israeli occupation forces during raids in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers detained Ayman Abu Shehadeh, who relies on a wheelchair to move around, after raiding his family home in the village of Burin, near Nablus.

Israeli soldiers also arrested 20-year-old Asef Rifai, 20, during a raid at his family home, in the town of Kufr Ein, near Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), Rifai is diagnosed with cancer in the colon and lymph nodes.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*