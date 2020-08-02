Israeli Forces Obstruct Pipe-Construction Works near Tubas

Israeli occupation forces obstructed today works for the construction of a water pipe in the village of Atouf, near the town of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mayor of the village, Abdullah Besharat, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation army ordered the driver of a bulldozer working on the site to briefly stop the works.

Besharat added that the project aims at providing potable water to dozens of livestock and cattle breeders in Atouf and neighboring villages.

The occupied West Bank is subject to regular and repeated attacks by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, who try to seize the land and displace local residents in favor of expanding illegal Israeli settlement projects.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)