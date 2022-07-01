Israeli Forces Prevent Al-Aqsa Mosque Guard from Entering Compound (VIDEOS)

Israeli police on Thursday barred an Al-Aqsa Mosque guard from entering the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City for one week, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli police arrested the guard, Isam Najib, this morning and ordered him not to enter the compound, where he works, for one week before releasing him.

Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulted and arrested two of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque guards, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/SjSdScY7wK — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 30, 2022

Another guard, who was identified as Arafat Najib, was also summoned for interrogation.

In the meantime, the director of the Volunteer for Hope, an organization in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, Silvia Abu Laban, was summoned to appear before the Israeli intelligence for interrogation.

Israeli settlers perform provocative rituals at the gates of Al-Aqsa mosue under the protection of occupation soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQTKIxbEOd — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 1, 2022

Abu Laban was previously detained and subjected to questioning many times by Israel.

Jordan is in charge of al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Jerusalem Waqf and its staff are considered Jordanian government employees.

The Mosque guards are often banned from entering the compound for doing their duty by preventing fanatic Jews from violating conditions for visits by non-Muslims to the holy site that include holding Jewish religious rituals.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)