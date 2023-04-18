Jewish Settlers Attack Vehicle, Injure Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank

A Palestinian woman was injured on Tuesday after illegal Jewish settlers attacked her car with rocks in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said that illegal Jewish settlers threw rocks at vehicles with Palestinian license plates traveling on the road between Ramallah and Nablus, near the town of Turmus Ayya.

As a result, a woman, identified as Areen Haj Mohammad, from the town of Awarta, south of Nablus, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Nablus for treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

One of the settlers that threw stones on Palestinians inside their homes. pic.twitter.com/OLL5HLToLl — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) April 16, 2023

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)