Israeli Forces Raid Jericho, Detain Three Palestinians, Including Two Minors

Israeli occupation forces raided a number of homes near Jericho on Tuesday, wreaking havoc inside and attacking their residents before detaining three Palestinians, including two minors, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that Israeli army forces raided a number of homes belonging to the Shalalfeh family in the village of al-Fasayil, wreaking havoc inside and tampering with their contents.

Israeli forces reportedly used police dogs, beat up the family members and detained three people, including two minors aged 12 and 17.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)