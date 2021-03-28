Palestinian Worker Severely Injured while Chased by Israeli Forces

A Palestinian worker was severely injured today after he fell on the ground while being chased by Israeli occupation soldiers near the Israeli apartheid wall, near Jenin, according to local sources, WAFA reported.

Palestinian workman is hospitalised suffering from serious head injury after being chased by israeli "soldiers" in the west of Jenin #BDS https://t.co/0VaYovsF3w — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 28, 2021

The family of Mahmoud Qasrawi, 24, from the village of Misilyah, told WAFA that their son suffered severe bleeding in the head due to the falling incident when Israeli soldiers chased him and other workers near the village of Rummanah, which is adjacent to the Israeli apartheid barrier.

Qasrawi was immediately rushed to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, and was placed in the intensive care unit for careful medical treatment.

Palestinian worker falls into elevator shaft, dies while being chased by Israeli forces https://t.co/YfvuQFotyp — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #FreePalestinianStudents (@jncatron) March 24, 2021

On March 24, a 23-year-old Palestinian worker died after falling into an elevator shaft while being chased by Israeli occupation forces.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)