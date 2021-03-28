Palestinian Worker Severely Injured while Chased by Israeli Forces

March 28, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian workers try to cross Israeli apartheid wall. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian worker was severely injured today after he fell on the ground while being chased by Israeli occupation soldiers near the Israeli apartheid wall, near Jenin, according to local sources, WAFA reported.

The family of Mahmoud Qasrawi, 24, from the village of Misilyah, told WAFA that their son suffered severe bleeding in the head due to the falling incident when Israeli soldiers chased him and other workers near the village of Rummanah, which is adjacent to the Israeli apartheid barrier.

Qasrawi was immediately rushed to the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, and was placed in the intensive care unit for careful medical treatment.

On March 24, a 23-year-old Palestinian worker died after falling into an elevator shaft while being chased by Israeli occupation forces.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.