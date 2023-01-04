Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Boy in West Bank

January 4, 2023 Blog, News
Israeli occupation soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces shot a 14-year-old Palestinian boy with a live bullet on Wednesday, in the Arroub refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Palestinian residents clashed with Isreali soldiers stationed at the entrance to the camp. The soldiers fired tear gas and opened live fire at the youths injuring one in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital where his injury was described as moderate.

Since January 1, Isreali forces killed three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old child, in the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*