UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Session on Israel’s Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency session on Thursday to discuss Israel’s violation of the status quo in Jerusalem, and specifically, at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, said that the session will be held at a joint Palestinian-Jordanian request, which was supported by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab delegate to the Council, as well as China.

Mansour explained that the session will discuss Israeli violations in Jerusalem, especially in the wake of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.

He pointed out that the Council of Arab Ambassadors and the Islamic group are going to hold meetings today on the emergency session.

In the evening, a joint Palestinian Arab-Islamic delegation will meet with the President of the Security Council, and two other meetings will take place for the Non-Aligned Group. and the Palestine Committee to the United Nations.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)