Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

A Palestinian man sustained injuries today after he was shot by Israeli occupation forces near the village of al-Nashash, south of the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire at the man, who is not yet identified, and injured him.

No further details were available until the moment.

"Hours after Israeli soldiers shot and killed Osama Mansour at a temporary checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the military announced that it had thwarted a car-ramming attack — but…witnesses say the soldiers killed Mansour for no apparent reason." https://t.co/maP1ia8Mfp pic.twitter.com/XxYVUgLX34 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) April 23, 2021

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)