Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

April 30, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: WikimediaImages via Pixabay)

A Palestinian man sustained injuries today after he was shot by Israeli occupation forces near the village of al-Nashash, south of the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire at the man, who is not yet identified, and injured him.

No further details were available until the moment.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.