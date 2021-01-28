Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Tulkarem

A 25-year-old Palestinian man was shot in the leg when Israeli occupation soldiers raided the town of Zeita, near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Muhannad Masarweh, mayor of Zeita, Israeli soldiers raided a section of the town in order to seize a container one of the residents has turned into a grocery shop.

Masarweh said that Israeli soldiers dismantled the container and seized it.

Palestinians clashed with the soldiers, who fired live bullets and teargas canisters at them, injuring one in the leg who was taken to hospital for treatment.

