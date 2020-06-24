Israel’s Arms Sales Reach $7.2bn in 2019

Israel’s arms sales reached $7.2 billion in 2019, Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

“Despite the intense International challenges and competition, we have managed to keep Israel among the world’s top 10 security exporters with a market share of over $7 billion,” said Yair Kulas, head of the ministry’s exports and defense cooperation division.

According to a ministry report cited by the Jerusalem Post, exports to Asia Pacific made up 41 percent of sales, Europe 26 percent, North America 25 percent, and four percent each for Africa and Latin America.

Exports included different types of weapons and defense systems such as radars and electronic warfare systems, missiles and air defense systems, drones and UAVs, weapon stations and launchers, and ammunition and armaments.

In recent years, Israel faced accusations of selling weapons to regimes that are accused of committing human rights abuses including Myanmar.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)