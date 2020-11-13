Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Three Palestinians in Ramallah

Three Palestinians sustained injuries from Israeli military gunfire in Ramallah city on Friday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinian security sources confirmed that Israeli forces raided several neighborhoods of Ramallah city, including the Qaddura refugee camp, located next to Ramallah government hospital, known as Palestine Medical Complex, triggering confrontations with local youngsters.

Three Palestinians injured by the Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in Ramallah https://t.co/O3ZGvMEm0j — SANAEnglishOfficial (@SANAEnOfficial) November 13, 2020

The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated steel bullets, and grenades towards protestors, injuring three; one with a live round in the hand and the two others with rubber-coated steel bullets in the feet.

Israeli soldiers also barged their way into al-Bireh city.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)