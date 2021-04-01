Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Two Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today shot and injured two Palestinians in the northern West Bank districts of Tubas and Nablus, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) and security sources.

Director of the PPS office in Tubas, Kamal Bani Odeh, said that Israeli occupation forces opened fire toward a local resident and injured him with two bullets in the chest during a raid of Tubas. He was taken to the hospital, where medics described his condition as stable.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was injured from Israeli military gunfire as scores of fanatic Israeli settlers barged their way into Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus city.

Israeli forces escorted a convoy of buses packed with fanatic Jewish settlers into the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with the local residents.

The soldiers opened fire on the Palestinians who attempted to block the settlers’ access to the site, injuring one with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)