Israeli Court Rejects Appeal to Release Palestinian Hunger Striker

An Israeli military court rejected on Sunday an appeal submitted for the release of a Palestinian detainee, Hisham Abu Hawwash, who has been on hunger strike for 118 days in protest of his administrative detention, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The court declined to release Abu Hawwash despite his critical condition, his lawyer Jawad Boulus said, noting that the court decided that he should complete the term of his administrative detention, which ends after four months.

Israeli court has rejected an appeal to end the administrative detention of Hisham Abu Hawwash, who is on hunger strike for 118 days in protest of his continued administrative detention, extending it for the fourth time despite his serious health condition.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/5D4SJSzpNH — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 12, 2021

Boulus said that the detention was decided despite Abu Hawwash’s deteriorating health condition, adding that he is going to appeal the military court’s decision to the Israeli High Court.

Abu Hawwash, 40, from the town of Dura in the south of the occupied West Bank, has been on hunger strike for 118 consecutive days in protest against his prolonged detention without charge, according to the PPS.

Breaking| Israeli court extends administrative detention of Abu Hawwash despite serious health condition https://t.co/BOLBZ9MqhV — Joe Catron (@jncatron) December 12, 2021

Boulus said Abu Hawwash is suffering from severe pains all over his body, is unable to sleep because of the pain, unable to walk straight, moves on a wheelchair, lost weight and vomits continuously.

Abu Hawwash, who is married and the father of five children, was detained on October 27, 2020, and has spent three consecutive terms of administrative detention in prison, each for six months. The last one was reduced from six to four months.

Abu Hawwashspent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation, including 52 months in administrative detention before deciding to go on hunger strike to force an end to his detention without charge.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)