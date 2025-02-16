Israeli Forces Storm Nablus, Tulkarm: Escalating Attacks in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Violent clashes in Nablus and Tulkarm, intensified Israeli raids across the West Bank, and settler attacks are deepening the humanitarian crisis as the occupation continues its assault on Palestinian civilians.

Armed clashes are ongoing between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces, who stormed the Old City of Nablus on Sunday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing Palestinian sources.

Additional military reinforcements, including demolition vehicles, have been deployed to Tulkarm, where Israeli forces have intensified arrest operations and nighttime raids across various areas in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources mentioned hearing explosions and gunfire in the Old City, with Israeli reconnaissance planes frequently flying overhead.

Special Israeli forces infiltrated the area, and when their mission was discovered, large reinforcements were sent to Nablus, where they surrounded a house in the Habas al-Dam neighborhood. Israeli occupation forces reportedly raided homes, positioned snipers on rooftops, and sparked clashes with residents.

Amid escalating violence in Nablus, a Palestinian youth was shot in the leg by Israeli occupation forces during clashes in the Old City. This incident comes as Israeli forces stormed the area, raiding homes and positioning snipers on rooftops. The violence follows a broader surge… pic.twitter.com/W361yIwDNY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 16, 2025

Press crews covering the storming of Nablus were targeted with sound bombs by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that eight civilians were injured by Israeli gunfire, while occupation forces prevented medical teams from reaching the wounded.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces sent more military reinforcements along with demolition vehicles to the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps, continuing their aggression for the 21st consecutive day.

The occupation forces seized several houses near the camps and turned them into military barracks, displacing their residents.

Palestinian sources said that about 10,000 people from Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps have been forced to flee.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in the ongoing assault on Tulkarm and its camps.

They also stated that the Israeli forces are imposing a siege on the area, cutting off water and electricity to several neighborhoods. Three young men were killed in Nur Shams camp, with their bodies still being held by Israeli forces.

The Israeli occupation forces detain a Palestinian in the old city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/RIwsy6X96l — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 16, 2025

Meanwhile, in Jenin, fighters from the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, detonated explosive devices targeting Israeli vehicles in the Wadi Al-Silah Al-Harithiya axis. Israeli forces also raided several Palestinian villages, towns, and cities early this Sunday morning, arresting numerous citizens.

The Israeli occupation forces raided the homes of Palestinian prisoners, including Nael Obeid, recently released as part of an exchange deal, leading to clashes with Palestinians. In addition, they arrested the sister of Mahmoud Al-Ghalith, also released in the sixth batch of prisoner exchanges.

Meanwhile, settler violence in the West Bank escalated, with attacks on Palestinian villages, including Jalud and Umm Safa. In Jalud, settlers burned a house, and in Umm Safa, they opened fire on Palestinian homes. Israeli forces were present in both incidents, using sound bombs and tear gas to suppress Palestinian resistance.

In the southern West Bank, settlers targeted vehicles and tents in the Minya desert southeast of Bethlehem, damaging a waste transport vehicle.

Since the beginning of the attacks on Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified assaults in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of at least 916 Palestinians, 7,000 injuries, and the arrest of 14,500 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials.

(PC, AJA)