Gaza War Will Have Global Impact – US Intelligence Chief Declares at Senate Hearing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The crisis in the Gaza Strip has galvanized violence by a range of actors around the world, Haines said.

In her remarks at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, the US intelligence chief said that the outcome of the Gaza war will have a global impact.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that the ongoing Gaza war is a “striking example” of how a localized conflict can produce global impact, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Nearly seven months in the Gaza conflict has .. the Middle East presenting new security paradigms and humanitarian challenges. While pulling in a range of actors,” she added, referring to the recent “unprecedented level of attacks” between Iran and Israel.

“As of last week, the Houthis resumed nearly daily maritime attacks after announcing last month that they intend to escalate strikes and expand their hostile actions to the Indian Ocean,” Haines added.

“Meanwhile, Iran-aligned militia groups in the region continue to plan attacks against our forces, but it broadly paused conducting such attacks though it is not clear how long that pause will last”.

Last March, Haines made similar comments when she claimed that “the crisis has galvanized violence by a range of actors around the world. And while it is too early to tell, it is likely that the Gaza conflict will have a generational impact on terrorism,” the Washington Post reported.

Washington is Israel’s largest political, military and economic supporter, granting Tel Aviv billions of dollars worth of weapons that have been used against the civilian population in the Strip.

Despite growing criticism the US continues to back Israel, refusing to condemn its ongoing genocide.

Staggering Numbers

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,596 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,816 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)