Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Minor after Shooting him near Ramallah

Israeli forces detained a Palestinian minor after shooting and injuring him near the village of Kafr Malik to the East of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces shot and injured an unidentified minor with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the foot, near the bypass road adjacent to the town of Kafr Malik.

The minor was detained by the Israeli forces.

No further information was provided.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)