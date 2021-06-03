Israeli Group Requests UAE Ambassador to Help Religious Extremists during Al-Aqsa Mosque Raid

An extremist Israeli group has requested the UAE ambassador to Israel join them on a raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Mohamed Al Khajah was sent a letter by the Temple Mount Heritage Fund group calling on the Emirati diplomat to help religious extremists during their next incursion of the Muslim holy site, as revealed late on Tuesday on Israeli state radio.

The group also called on their activists for assistance.

Dear honorable Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja @AmbAlKhaja, please join our iniitative and endorse a world prayer for peace in the heart of Jerusalem, the Temple Mount / Al-Aqsa Mosque.https://t.co/2fcvjRvi5k — ארגון בצלמו -BTSALMO (@btsalmojhr) April 29, 2021

The message, related by The New Arab’s Arabic-language service, said that his participation would demonstrate the strength of the Jewish association with the holy site.

It said: “The Jews have always dreamed that the day would come when the Temple Mount would be free”.

By this, the group is seemingly referring to the transfer of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, into Jewish hands.

Al-Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam, has been under the stewardship of Jordan since 1924.

During the recent Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque, the United Nations asked Israel to remind itself of the “status quo” there.

Today I had the pleasure to welcome H.E. Mohamed Al Khaja, the first #UAE Ambassador to @Israel, to our City Hall. We had some great discussions, and I look forward to creating real friendships and cooperations between #TelAviv-Yafo and the UAE. pic.twitter.com/NBIPmP7l8L — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) June 1, 2021

This comes after the UAE ambassador was invited to attend a football match by the Israeli Football Association.

On Tuesday, Al Khajah and Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv, met at the City Hall.

The UAE normalized ties with Israel last year during Donald Trump’s presidency in a move widely criticized by Palestinians and pro-Palestine activists.

