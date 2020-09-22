PA Abbas to Address UN General Assembly Later this Month

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is set to deliver an important speech before the United Nations General Assembly on the 25th of this month via video-conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, the spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said the president’s speech will determine the next Palestinian steps to confront what the Palestinian cause is facing and defend the rights and interests of the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudaineh stressed that Abbas’ speech will express the unified Palestinian political position, which first steps were to hold an expanded meeting of the general secretaries of all Palestinian factions, in addition to emphasizing the independent national decision, which he stressed “We did not and will not accept to compromise at all.”

He said president Abbas will affirm during his speech the national constants that will not change regardless of the pressures or plans aimed at liquidating our national cause, and the normalization with Israel for free that violates all the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summits.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The country of Bahrain became the latest Arab nation to normalize ties with Israel, less than a month following a similar decision by the United Arab Emirates.

The Bahraini decision, which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday was made despite repeated assurances that Manama will not extend diplomatic ties with Israel until Palestinians obtain their rights in accordance with international law.

The Bahrain-Israel agreement came as another shock to Palestinians who still didn’t recover from the news of the UAE-Israel normalization.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)