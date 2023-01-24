Israeli Military Vehicles Breach Gaza’s Border, Raze Land

Israeli military vehicles breached the Gaza Strip’s central area borders and razed land on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said five military vehicles and a bulldozer infiltrated the borders of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and leveled farming land in the area.

The Israeli military regularly breaches Gaza’s border and destroys the land.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(WAFA, PC SOCIAL)