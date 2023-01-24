Israel Transfers Veteran Palestinian Prisoner Nael Barghouti to Desert Prison

Palestinian prisoner Nael Barghouti. (Photo: Hussein Shejaeya, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Israeli Prison Service transferred veteran Palestinian prisoner Nael al-Barghouti, 65 from Eshel Prison to Nafha Desert Prison on Monday, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

Al-Barghouti has recently entered his 43rd year in captivity. During his four decades in prison, he lost his parents and many of his close relatives.

Born on October 23, 1957, Al-Barghouti was arrested for the first time in 1978 and handed a life term plus 18 years in prison. The Israeli occupation authorities refused to release him in prisoner swaps until 2011. He was re-arrested in 2014, along with other former prisoners.

Last December, the Ofer Military Court rejected an appeal to release al-Barghouti and upheld the previous judgment, under the pretext of having a “secret file” on him.

Israel is currently holding 4,700 Palestinians in its prisons, including 34 women.

