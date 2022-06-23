Israeli Minister Shaked Willing to Join Alternative Government Led by Netanyahu

June 23, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli politicians Naftali Bennett (L) and Ayelet Shaked. (Photo: via Wikimedia commons)

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Wednesday that she was willing to join a government led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

The factions of the current coalition government are racing to dissolve the Knesset and block efforts by the opposition to form a coalition and avoid going to new elections. Netanyahu would be able to avoid new elections if he could secure the support of 61 members of the Knesset before the bill to dissolve the body passes all the necessary legislative readings, which may happen as early as Monday.

The Times of Israel reported that “according to Hebrew-language media reports, there were some attempts (…) by the opposition’s right-wing and religious parties to gather at least 61 members to establish a new government within the current Knesset,” adding that, “at this stage, none of those attempts bore fruit, the reports say.”

Earlier this week, Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman declared that his party’s primary goal in the upcoming elections is to keep Netanyahu from returning to the premiership.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*