Israeli Minister Shaked Willing to Join Alternative Government Led by Netanyahu

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Wednesday that she was willing to join a government led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

The factions of the current coalition government are racing to dissolve the Knesset and block efforts by the opposition to form a coalition and avoid going to new elections. Netanyahu would be able to avoid new elections if he could secure the support of 61 members of the Knesset before the bill to dissolve the body passes all the necessary legislative readings, which may happen as early as Monday.

Another Israeli government collapses over the gordian knot of the occupied West Bank's unresolved status. Elections are expected in October. pic.twitter.com/nDMIIK3ppI — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) June 20, 2022

The Times of Israel reported that “according to Hebrew-language media reports, there were some attempts (…) by the opposition’s right-wing and religious parties to gather at least 61 members to establish a new government within the current Knesset,” adding that, “at this stage, none of those attempts bore fruit, the reports say.”

Earlier this week, Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman declared that his party’s primary goal in the upcoming elections is to keep Netanyahu from returning to the premiership.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)