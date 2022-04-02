Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

April 2, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli forces regularly target Gaza fishermen and farmers. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli navy units on Saturday attacked boats of Palestinian fishermen sailing off the Khan Younis coast in the south of the Gaza Strip, forcing them to return to the shore, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

One of the fishermen told WAFA that the Israeli navy opened fire at their boats when they were sailing three nautical miles in the sea and therefore they rushed back to the shore to avoid being hit.

Fishing is the main source of income for Gaza, but often the Israeli navy, which blockades the Gaza sea, prevents the fishermen from earning a living.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

