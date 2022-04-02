WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians near Jenin on First Day of Ramadan

A special unit of the Israeli army shot and killed three Palestinian men on Saturday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in the outskirts of the town of Arraba, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that after the shooting, a large unit raided and sealed off the area, preventing Palestinian ambulances from reaching the three men.

Its 3am in Palestine. We just woke up for #Ramadan first Suhoor meal… and to news of yet another massacre in the occupied West Bank! Reports now of THREE PALESTINIANS KILLED by an undercover Israeli force who attacked their vehicle in Arraba, SW Jenin. pic.twitter.com/LEItusnmOQ — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) April 1, 2022

The Israeli army then took away the bodies after refusing to turn them over to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israeli soldiers also took away the car where the tree Palestinians were traveling, which reports said was riddled with bullet holes.

فيديو| من كلمات الشهيد سيف أبو لبدة في عرض عسكري بمخيم جنين الليلة الماضية pic.twitter.com/aBDp4Br4Hm — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) April 2, 2022

The three were identified as Khalil Tawalbeh, 24, from Jenin, Saeb Abahreh, 30, from al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, and Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, from Tulkarm.

HAPPENING NOW: Confrontations erupt between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian freedom fighters in the junction of the town of Arraba in Jenin. #EndIsraeliApartheid pic.twitter.com/wd9YIWGruY — Aljarmaqnews (@Aljarmaqnetnews) April 1, 2022

Israeli occupation forces also raided the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday, killing two young Palestinians and injuring many others.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)