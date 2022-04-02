WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians near Jenin on First Day of Ramadan

Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, Saeb Abahreh, 30, and Khalil Tawalbeh, 25. (Photo: Via Social Media)

A special unit of the Israeli army shot and killed three Palestinian men on Saturday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in the outskirts of the town of Arraba, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that after the shooting, a large unit raided and sealed off the area, preventing Palestinian ambulances from reaching the three men.

The Israeli army then took away the bodies after refusing to turn them over to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israeli soldiers also took away the car where the tree Palestinians were traveling, which reports said was riddled with bullet holes.

The three were identified as Khalil Tawalbeh, 24, from Jenin, Saeb Abahreh, 30, from al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, and Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, from Tulkarm.

Israeli occupation forces also raided the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday, killing two young Palestinians and injuring many others.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

