Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest at least 19 Palestinians, Including 12-Year-Old Boy (VIDEO)

The Israeli occupation forces on Monday detained at least 19 Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, in raids across the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces detained Mohammad Yaser Darwish, 12, from the Isawiyya neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Watch: Israeli forces detain Mohammad Yaser Darwish, 12, from Isawiyya neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/kkNDwfEauS — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 8, 2023

Israeli soldiers reportedly rounded up nine Palestinians from different areas in the Bethlehem governorate ranging in age between 23 and 37 years.

Four others were detained from the Ramallah governorate, three from the Jenin governorate, one from Nablus, and one from the village of Hibla, near Qalqilya.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC)