‘General Arab Conference’ Calls on Morocco to End Normalization with Israel

The General Arab Conference “United Against Normalization” of Morocco called on Thursday to end normalization deals with Israel, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The conference stressed, in a statement on International Quds Day, that “resisting normalization and boycotting the [Israeli] enemy is the task of the honorable people of the nation and the free people of the world.”

Moroccans hold a vigil in the city of Oujda in support of the #Palestinian cause and against the Morocco-Israel normalization deal, pic.twitter.com/1otmOfeFV7 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 1, 2021

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized ties with the occupation state of Israel.

In its statement, the body said: “The Palestinian people’s unity on the ground confirmed that resistance is the most effective way to defeat the occupier,” stressing that “the Palestinian Arab people are continuing their resistance and struggle which appeared during the popular uprising taking place in the occupied territories” in Ramadan.

Moroccans took to the streets in several cities across Morocco to protest against Rabat’s normalization of ties with the Israeli regime and recent military agreements signed between the two sides.#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/DLA7cW4XcH — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 30, 2021

“The success of this popular uprising in the face of the Israeli aggression also confirms that the armed resistance deters the enemy and protects the people who are revolting,” the statement added.

During the first weeks of Ramadan, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque causing dozens of injuries and arresting hundreds.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)