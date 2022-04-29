‘General Arab Conference’ Calls on Morocco to End Normalization with Israel

April 29, 2022 Blog, News
American-Israeli delegation visit to Morocco in December 2020. (Photo: US Embassy Jerusalem, via Wikimedia Commons)

The General Arab Conference “United Against Normalization” of Morocco called on Thursday to end normalization deals with Israel, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The conference stressed, in a statement on International Quds Day, that “resisting normalization and boycotting the [Israeli] enemy is the task of the honorable people of the nation and the free people of the world.”

In 2020, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized ties with the occupation state of Israel.

In its statement, the body said: “The Palestinian people’s unity on the ground confirmed that resistance is the most effective way to defeat the occupier,” stressing that “the Palestinian Arab people are continuing their resistance and struggle which appeared during the popular uprising taking place in the occupied territories” in Ramadan.

“The success of this popular uprising in the face of the Israeli aggression also confirms that the armed resistance deters the enemy and protects the people who are revolting,” the statement added.

During the first weeks of Ramadan, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque causing dozens of injuries and arresting hundreds.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

