Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Palestinian Students at Shuafat Refugee Camp in Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian students on Monday as they were leaving their schools in the Shuafat refugee camp, near occupied Jerusalem, causing suffocation cases among them, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the Israeli forces broke into the camp, provoking Palestinian students and residents and firing tear gas in their direction causing many to suffer from suffocation.

The camp has been under constant attack from the occupation forces as part of a policy of the new far-right Israeli government and its National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who vowed to remove the Palestinians from the occupied section of the holy city.

(WAFA, PC)