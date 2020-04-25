Israeli Soldiers Opens Fire at Palestinian Farmers in Southern Gaza

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel (Photo: File)

Israeli soldiers opened live fire and shot teargas grenades this morning at Palestinian farmers near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

No injuries were reported, but the farmers were forced to leave their lands.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

