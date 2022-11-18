Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Four Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum

November 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Several Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum. (Photo: via WAFA)

At least four Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces on Friday during the weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Morad Shtewi, a local anti-occupation activist, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters.

Israeli troops injured four Palestinians with rubber-coated rounds and caused many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been holding weekly protests every Friday against illegal Israeli settlement construction.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

