PODCAST: Palestine Chronicle Editors Interview International Law Expert on ICC War Crimes Investigation (LISTEN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli government is ramping up its efforts aimed at creating a centralized strategy to combat an imminent investigation into war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

A high-level meeting brought top Israeli officials together on Tuesday to formulate a unified Israeli response to the Court’s investigation of alleged war crimes committed in occupied Palestine, the Israeli Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the right-wing Israeli newspaper, the meeting “ended without reaching a definitive conclusion.” Aside from top government officials, the inconclusive meeting was attended by embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Recently, Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo interviewed Dr. Triestino Mariniello, International Law expert and member of the legal team representing Gaza victims before the ICC to find out what’s really happening to the ICC investigation.

The half an hour podcast focused on the various scenarios awaiting the investigation and the possible Israeli response. Listen to the full interview below:

(The Palestine Chronicle)