Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Child near Bethlehem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child during a military raid in the refugee camp of al-Dheisha, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Official Palestinian sources confirmed that Adam Ayyad, 15, was shot with a live bullet in the chest and taken to the Beit Jala hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another child was shot in the hand, according to the sources.

Israeli forces broke into the camp and proceeded to raid and ransack Palestinian-owned houses, sparking confrontations, during which the soldiers fired live and rubber-coated steel bullets as well as sound and toxic gas canisters.

Family and friends bid a painful farewell to 15-year-old Adam Ayyad, who was killed by Israeli forces in the Dheisha refugee camp, near Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/7gjGfACTKj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained one youth after raiding his family’s house.

With the Israeli killing of Ayyad, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to three.

Yesterday, the Israeli army killed Mohammad Samer Houshieh, 22, after being shot in the chest, and Fouad Mahmoud Abed, 25, after he was shot in the belly and thigh during a raid in the town of Kufr Dan, in the north of the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)