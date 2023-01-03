Israeli Far-Right Minister Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli Army Protection

Israeli far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the compounds of al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, under heavy protection from the Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ben-Gvir entered the Islamic holy site from al-Maghariba Gate (Dung Gate) and arrived at Al-Buraq Wall plaza, according to WAFA.

This comes two days after he announced his intention to storm the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israeli Minister of National Security last week, becoming a key member of Israel’s far-right government coalition, led by long-running Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir is publicly advocating for dividing the holy site – which is the third holiest Muslim place of worship – between Muslims and Jews, a move that is likely to inflame an already tense situation in the Israeli-occupied territories.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)