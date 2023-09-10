Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Child near Hebron

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Ra’i was shot in the back and chest during confrontations in the camp.

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, in the southern West Bank province of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli occupation soldiers fired live ammunition and toxic tear gas canisters at residents during a raid into the camp, resulting in the critical injury of 16-year-old Milad Munther Al-Ra’i.

A sorrowful farewell to Palestinian child Milad Munther Al-Ra'i, 15, who was murdered by Israeli occupation forces last night in Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/7nft5019jF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 10, 2023

Al-Ra’i was rushed to hospital for medical treatment before he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the child was shot in the back and chest during confrontations in the camp.

Their medical teams performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before transferring him to Al-Yamama Hospital in the city of Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead.

Many other Palestinians suffocated from gas inhalation due to the use of toxic tear gas by the Israeli forces.

Nearly 230 Palestinians, including 48 children, have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces so far this year.

