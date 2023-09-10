Israeli Forces Confiscate Books Depicting Palestinian Flag from Students in East Jerusalem

September 10, 2023 News, Slider
West Bank students standing in solidarity with East Jerusalem schools. (File photo: via WAFA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have confiscated hundreds of books depicting the Palestinian flag from students in East Jerusalem, according to a report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“Since the start of the school year, Israeli police officers stationed at the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa compound have searched the bags of Palestinian high school students wishing to enter and confiscated textbooks depicting the Palestinian flag,” the report read.

Haaretz mentioned a source from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf – which administers Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – as saying: “The method is now to buy two books, one for home and one for school so that they don’t walk around with the books. There’s also a thought of buying the children iPods and putting the books there.”

UN Urges Israel to Ensure Palestinians’ Right to Education

Israeli authorities have been trying for years to impose the Israeli curriculum on Palestinian schools in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians consider Israeli attempts at Israelizing the Palestinian-taught curricula as a war on their identity, history, and culture.

Liberation Through a Pen: Education in Occupied Palestine, Turtle Island and Cuba

Last June, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to condemn Israel’s restrictive measures against Palestinian students and teachers.

“The attempt to control the consciousness of generations and push them to accept the procedures and measures of the occupation is clear,” the ministry said, adding that these moves constitute “a flagrant violation of international law.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*