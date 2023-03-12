Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Young Palestinian Men near Nablus

Israeli occupation forces killed three young Palestinian men Sunday morning at the Israeli military checkpoint of Sarra, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the Israeli occupation army opened fire at three Palestinians while inside their vehicle at the checkpoint, in a target assassination.

The three Palestinians were identified as Jihad Mohammad Shami, 24, Udai Othman Shami, 22, and Mohammad Ra’ed Dabek, 18. All of them hailed from Nablus.

During the brutal Israeli shooting, three Palestinian workers sustained injuries from the shrapnel of the Israeli bullets, according to eyewitnesses.

Shortly after the tragic shooting, Israeli occupation soldiers stormed shops and sized the recordings of surveillance cameras.

The latest Israeli assassination brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 84, including 15 children and an elderly woman, according to the Ministry.

