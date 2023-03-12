Three Syrian Soldiers Injured in Israeli Airstrikes

March 12, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israel has carried out dozens of air raids in neighboring Syria. (Photo: File)

Three Syrian soldiers were injured Sunday morning in Israeli airstrikes which hit targets in northwestern Syria, the state-run broadcaster SANA said.

SANA, citing a military source, said that Israeli fighter jets launched a barrage of missiles from over north Lebanon, targeting sites in the coastal province of Tartus and near Masyaf in the Hama province.

SANA added that Syrian air defenses managed to intercept several of the Israeli missiles in the strike.

On Tuesday, Syria said an Israeli airstrike targeted the Aleppo International Airport in the north of the country, leading it to be shut down for several days.

(WAFA, PC)

