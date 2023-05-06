Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinians during Military Raid in Tulkarm

May 6, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Samer Salah Shafiee, 22, and Hamza Jamil Kharyoush, 22, were killed by Israeli occupation forces near Tulkarm. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning by the Israeli occupation forces during a military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the two young men were taken to a hospital in Tulkarm where they were pronounced dead.

The Ministry identified them as Samer Salah Shafiee, 22 – who was shot in the neck, chest, and belly – and Hamza Jamil Kharyoush, 22 – who was shot in the chest, belly, and left leg.

Reports from Tulkarm said that a large Israeli army force raided the refugee camp, killed the two youths, and injured a third man before leaving the area.

With the latest killings, the Israeli army shot and killed 111 Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, inside Israel, and in the Gaza Strip since the start of the year, including 20 minors and two women.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*