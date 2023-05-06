Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinians during Military Raid in Tulkarm

Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning by the Israeli occupation forces during a military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the two young men were taken to a hospital in Tulkarm where they were pronounced dead.

Watch: The mother of Palestinian Samer al-Shafei carries her son's coffin during his funeral in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, today. Her son, 22, was fatally shot by Israeli occupation forces along with another youth during a military raid into Tulkarm’s Nur Shams camp, this… pic.twitter.com/6kVz0QxktH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 6, 2023

The Ministry identified them as Samer Salah Shafiee, 22 – who was shot in the neck, chest, and belly – and Hamza Jamil Kharyoush, 22 – who was shot in the chest, belly, and left leg.

Reports from Tulkarm said that a large Israeli army force raided the refugee camp, killed the two youths, and injured a third man before leaving the area.

With the latest killings, the Israeli army shot and killed 111 Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, inside Israel, and in the Gaza Strip since the start of the year, including 20 minors and two women.

(PC, WAFA)