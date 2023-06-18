Israeli Occupation Forces Storm West Bank Cities of Jenin, Tulkarm (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces stormed the northern cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank in the early hours of Sunday, the New Arab reported.

The Tulkarm Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, confirmed in a press statement that its fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli forces, who provoked them by raiding the Nur Shams camp and the city of Tulkarm.

Israeli occupation forces storm the Palestinian village of Beit Kad, near Jenin. pic.twitter.com/8aRsAYi9al — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2023

The Jenin Brigade also confirmed in a statement that their fighters engaged in armed clashes with the Israeli forces on Haifa Street, west of Jenin, during the early hours of the day.

Israeli occupation forces also raided parts of the Jenin refugee camp, leading to the outbreak of clashes where gunfire and sound grenades were used.

The Israeli forces fired live shots, teargas, and stun grenades indiscriminately at the local residents, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

(The New Arab, PC)