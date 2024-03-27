By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces, reinforced with military vehicles, raided several neighborhoods of the city as well as the outskirts of the camp, amid armed clashes with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

Three Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded following an Israeli attack on the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

Hamza Arrawi, 27, from Al-Ain camp in Nablus, and Mohammad Nasser Al-Sabti, 19, from Jenin camp, were killed in the early hours of Wednesday after an Israeli drone bombed a group of young men in front of a house in the Al-Damj neighborhood, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency. Seven others were injured in the attack.

At dawn, Israeli forces stormed Jenin amid heavy gunfire, in which Ayman Youssef Hassan Azouqa, 19, was injured. He was then transferred to Jenin Governmental Hospital before succumbing to his wounds, reported WAFA.

Israeli army bulldozers destroy a water pipeline in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/VRktLiEBL6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2024

Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli forces, reinforced with military vehicles, raided several neighborhoods of the city as well as the outskirts of the camp, amid armed clashes with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

Also on Wednesday, a Palestinian man was injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire during a military raid on the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces fired towards the young man while he was inside his vehicle, injuring him in the right foot. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Another Palestinian man was detained his home was raided in the town.

Mass Arrests

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have detained 20 Palestinians in an ongoing mass arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli occupation soldiers shoot and destroy CCTV cameras as they storm a house in the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, last night. pic.twitter.com/1wS4sExzkH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 27, 2024

PPS said that the arrests took place in the governorates of Ramallah, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Salfit, Tulkarm, and Jenin, reported WAFA.

The total number of Palestinians, including children, women and elderly men, detained since the October 7 resistance operation has risen to about 7,820, reported WAFA.

Ramallah Protest

Dozens of Palestinians on Tuesday formed human chains in the city of Ramallah in rejection of the massacres and war of genocide waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, according to WAFA.

The human chains, organized by civil society institutions and youth movements, ran along Al-Manara Square in the center of the city to Al-Irsal Street.

3 Palestinians were killed and over 9 other injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/yxqIdkKk9t — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 27, 2024

Protestors held photos of Palestinians killed by Israel as well as photos of Palestinians held in Israeli jails, in addition to banners condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

They marched towards the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in the city of Al-Bireh in Ramallah. The protestors condemned the ICRC’s “failure to have an adequate follow-up” on the cases of Palestinians who were detained by Israel following Israel’s attack on Gaza after the October 7 operation, reported WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)