By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The levels of incitement and madness are unprecedented. There will be political murder here.” Yair Lapid

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid warned on Sunday of potential “political murder” within the country, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of inciting violence, according to Israeli media.

“I now want to issue a warning based on unequivocal intelligence information: We are on the way to another disaster. This time it will come from within,” Lapid said at a press conference, the Times of Israel reported.

התצהיר של ראש השב״כ מוכיח שנתניהו מסוכן לבטחון ישראל ואינו יכול להמשיך לכהן כראש ממשלה pic.twitter.com/rjBzby2XfZ — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 21, 2025

“The levels of incitement and madness are unprecedented. There will be political murder here. Jews will kill Jews,” he reportedly added.

He also said that “the terrorists…could not have received a greater gift” than a division between the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the government.

Threats to Shin Bet Chief

The Israel Hayom newspaper, cited by the Anadolu news agency, reportedly quoted Lapid as saying: “We are exposed to political murder from within, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar is at the top of the list of those getting (assassination) threats.”

Bar has been at the center of a political firestorm since the Israeli government decided to dismiss him on March 20, Anadolu noted. The Supreme Court later suspended the decision pending a review of legal petitions filed by the opposition.

Lapid criticized Bar’s leadership, saying the Shin Bet chief should have resigned following the resistance operation of October 7, 2023, which took Israeli forces by surprise.

“He should have stepped down after Oct. 7 due to his failure,” Lapid said, according to Anadolu.

The opposition leader warned that “Israel is in the way to another disaster” – one driven by incitement from within.

“The next disaster will be brought about by this crazy incitement. We must confront these calls for violence and silence those promoting it. We are in a dark and dangerous place,” he said.

The Shin Bet chief on Monday submitted an affidavit to the High Court containing “severe allegations” against the country’s prime minister ahead of his expected dismissal, Haaretz reported.

‘Silence Mouthpieces’

“I call out to the prime minister: Stop this. It’s on you. You can stop this. Silence your ministers, your son in Miami, the mouthpieces you employ in the media,” Lapid warned, according to the Times of Israel.

“Instead of backing incitement, back the Shin Bet, the security forces, the systems that keep this country alive,” he added, and cautioned that “the next disaster will be brought about by this crazy incitement.”

Lapid also called on Netanyahu to empower the Shin Bet and support it rather than fueling internal division, saying: “Instead of backing incitement, back the Shin Bet,” the Anadolu report noted.

Bar’s Affidavit to High Court

In his affidavit, according to Haaretz, Bar alleged that Netanyahu told him “‘on more than one occasion’ that he expected the Shin Bet to act against Israeli citizens involved in protests against the government.’”

The intelligence chief was also asked to “provide details about the identities of Israeli citizens, protest activists, who had followed security personnel,” as well as “protest funders.”

⚡️🇮🇱 JUST IN: Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says “Jews will kill Jews”. “I now want to warn again, this time also based on unequivocal intelligence information: We are on the way to another disaster. This time, it will come from within. The levels of incitement and… pic.twitter.com/Jtfkm1ZG9f — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 20, 2025

Demand to ‘Obey’ PM

He claimed he was also told that “‘should a constitutional crisis arise,’ he must ‘obey the prime minister and not the High Court of Justice.’”

He also said the alleged dealings between aides in Netanyahu’s office and Qatar, dubbed Qatargate, “must be thoroughly examined.”

Haaretz also reported on Monday that Netanyahu’s office had presented Bar with a document that he was expected to sign, intended “to delay the testimony phase” of the premier’s corruption trial.

In recent weeks, nearly 150,000 Israelis have signed petitions demanding the release of captives from Gaza, even at the cost of ending the military operation in the enclave.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

In the heart of Gaza, where every moment is marked by uncertainty, one father’s plea and a doctor’s unwavering resolve made a difference. This is the story of Alaa, a young girl whose life was saved against all odds. Yet, behind every victory, the haunting reality of war… pic.twitter.com/ywhcu8hQaz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)